Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael K Pate's avatar
Michael K Pate
Feb 13, 2025

I have never watched a single episode.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture