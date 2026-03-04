Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount+ announced a new race-swapped adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island.

In a press release, the companies shared that David Oyelowo will play a race-swapped Long John Silver in a six-episode mini series.

Joining him are Haley Atwell as Bess Hawkins, Jack Huston as Aaron Graham, Tomer Capone as Billy Bones, and Tom Sweet as Jim Hawkins.

The series is being created by Robert Murphy. It will be directed by Jeremy Lovering, William McGregor and Paul Walker. Mark Hedges is producing.

The series was commission by Paramount+’s Deputy Chief Content Officer in the UK Sebastian Cardwell and Paul Testar, Paramount+’s Commissioning Editor in the UK and Ireland. On the Amazon MGM Studios side it was greenlit by Global Head of MGM+ Michael Wright and Original Programming Executive Alec Strum.

David Stern, Scott Huff, Coilin Callender and Daniel Gratton executive producer for Playground. Murphy and Lovering also serve as executive producers.

Cardwell commented on the series, “Treasure Island is a bold and atmospheric reimagining of a story that has captivated audiences for generations. This adaptation brings fresh emotional depth and a striking contemporary edge to Stevenson’s classic. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Playground and MGM+ to bring this richly cinematic adventure to audiences in the UK and Ireland, the U.S. and beyond.”

Wright added, “This thrilling new adaptation of Stevenson’s classic adventure Treasure Island is a perfect expression of the MGM+ brand. It is a classic Hollywood storytelling crafted for a contemporary audience, brought to life with an extraordinary ensemble cast led by David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet. Robert Murphy’s fresh take on Stevenson’s classic captures the timeless themes of the beloved story, and we are delighted to partner with Playground and our colleagues at Paramount+ UK and Ireland on this ambitious adventure.”

Stern and Huff shared a joint statement, “Treasure Island is an epic, high-stakes adventure with timeless themes of conquest, greed, and coming of age. Robert Murphy has written something that is, in equal measure, surprising, entertaining, and true to the original novel. The extraordinary cast and crew who have joined us are a testament to his brilliant scripts and to the powerful hold the original story has had on generations of readers. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at MGM+, Paramount+, and FIFTH SEASON for their support of our vision for the series.”

Finally, Kate Laffey, the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at FIFTH SEASON said, “TREASURE ISLAND takes a story beloved by international audiences and delivers a fresh and inventive series that stays close to the iconic tale at its heart. We're excited to partner with celebrated creative powerhouse Playground for the first time on a visually and emotionally compelling narrative anchored by an acclaimed ensemble cast that gives this thrilling escapade through the seas huge global appeal.”

The series is expected to premiere on MGM+ in the United States and on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland. FIFTH SEASON is distributing it globally outside of the United States, UK, and Ireland.

In Stevenson’s original novel, despite Long John Silver’s multiple betrayals throughout the story, he ingratiates himself with the crew and “was allowed his entire liberty.” He uses this leniency to escape via a shore boat when the crew makes a stop on its return to England.

Stevenson wrote in the voice of Jim Hawkins, “Of Silver we have heard no more. That formidable seafaring man with one leg has at last gone clean out of my life; but I dare say he met his old Negress, and perhaps still lives in comfort with her and Captain Flint. It is to be hoped so, I suppose, for his chances of comfort in another world are very small.”

As for his description, Stevenson wrote, “His left leg was cut off close by the hip, and under the left shoulder he carried a crutch, which he managed with wonderful dexterity, hopping about upon it like a bird. He was very tall and strong, with a face as big as a ham—plain and pale, but intelligent and smiling.”

While the original novel published between 1881 and 1882 only had a single illustration by 1914 Louis Rhead created an illustration of Silver and it was placed on the book’s cover. He’s clearly white.

