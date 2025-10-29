Amazon Game Studios announced it will no longer be providing updates and developing and releasing new content for its MMO New World Aeternum.

In a blog post, the company announced, “After four years of steady content updates and a major new console release, we’ve reached a point where it is no longer sustainable to continue supporting the game with new content updates.”

“The recently launched Season 10 and Nighthaven update will serve as the final content release for New World on PC and consoles. It is only after much consideration that we’ve reached this decision,” the company added.

The new Nighthaven release is being made for free to all players and Rise of the Angry Earth is being made free for PC players.

While the company will no longer being creating new updates for the game, it did state, “Rest assured, our intention is to keep servers operating through 2026, allowing our community time to continue their adventures in Aeternum.” The game will also remain downloadable for PlayStation Plus members.

However, it indicated the game will likely be shut down in the future sharing, “We will provide a minimum of six months’ notice before making any changes that impact your ability to play New World: Aeternum.”

When the game launched about 4 years ago it almost amassed 1 million concurrent players on Steam. It his a peak of 913,634. However, in recent months the game dipped to below a peak of 20,000 concurrent players.

The announcement of no new updates for the game comes amid reports that Amazon plans to layoff around 30,000 employees with the company confirming it laid off around 14,000 people that were part of its corporate workforce.

In an email to employees, Beth Galetti, the Senior Vice President of People Experience & Technology at the company explained the layoffs, “Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well. Across our businesses, we’re delivering great customer experiences every day, innovating at a rapid rate, and producing strong business results. What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before (in existing market segments and altogether new ones). We’re convicted that we need to be organized more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership, to move as quickly as possible for our customers and business.”

