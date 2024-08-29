Hollywood seems incapable of taking responsibility for any of its failures at this point. Entitled actors and writers go out of their way to insult fans of long-time I.P.s every time they intentionally try to subvert a work like Star Wars and then get pushback from the audience when they do. Amandla Stenberg released an eight-minute video on the Acolyte cancelation, blaming “toxic fans” and the “alt-right” for its failure on Disney+ and subsequent cancelation.

The Acolyte has been a complete disaster for Disney Star Wars on every level. With a $180 million production budget for eight short episodes, it wasn't easy to see where all the money went. Showrunner Leslye Headland exemplified the worst of Hollywood as a former Harvey Weinstein assistant, casting her lesbian lover as a Jedi, highlighting how deep nepotism runs within the Disney system.

The show was designed to subvert Star Wars, with the Jedi being shown as bad and inept, members of a stodgy and dated religion, while the Sith were shown as cool and sexy, living freedom and wanting to explore their true selves. It was a clear allegory for LGBTQ+ identity politics, which rings false in this galaxy far, far away premise.

From terrible plot holes to bad fight scenes to unlikable characters, The Acolyte exemplified the worst in bloated filmmaking and insulted Star Wars fans in the process. According to the Neilsen scores, ratings were terrible, as no one watched past the first couple of episodes, and the show closed with an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes of 18%.

Leslye Headland and Amandla Stenberg fought with the fans throughout the production. They complained about review bombing rather than listening to feedback from viewers, and Stenberg made one of the cringiest entitled moves in recent cinematic history by releasing a music video titled “Discourse,” in which she proceeded to rant about bigotry for three minutes in the middle of the show’s release schedule.

Now she’s lowered the bar again in an entitled, whiny video about The Acolyte’s cancelation in an eight-minute video complaining about Star Wars fans. She started with the truth, “I’m going to be transparent and say that it’s not a huge shock for me. Of course I was in the bubble of my own reality, but…”

And that’s where she starts to go off the rails and show she’s still completely in a bubble of her own reality rather than accepting that this production was not the droid Star Wars fans were looking for.

She called the fan backlash “a rampage of vitriol” and doubles down on the terminology again later in the video when she clarifies, “…a rampage of, I would say hyper-conservative, bigotry and vitriol, prejudiced hatred and hateful language towards us.”

Amandla Stenberg then rambles at the few fans she has, signaling that the Star Wars fans who hated the show are part of some alt-right conspiracy. She said, “I just want to let those people know out there who supported us in that way and supported us vocally in the face and in despite of all of the vitriol that we received, and the kind of the targeted attack I would say we received by the alt-right, just that you were deeply loved and appreciated, and it made this job all the worthwhile for me and it made all of the challenging elements of it completely worthwhile for me.”

Most Star Wars fans' complaints had little to do with politics despite being forced into the show at every opportunity. For example, a lecture about the pronouns of a chipmunk-looking alien in the fourth episode made viewers roll their eyes.

At the end of the video, Amandla Stenberg implies her Star Wars failed because of Donald Trump, ending with, “And, let’s vote, y’all. Let’s vote. I think that’s all I have to say.”

What voting has to do with her Star Wars: The Acolyte being canceled is unclear, other than viewers voting with their time by not watching the Leslye Headland show. However, like many others in Hollywood, she seems determined to make herself a political cause for her entitlement’s sake rather than reflect on why the show failed.

