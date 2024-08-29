Fandom Pulse

Chesterton's Fence
Aug 29, 2024

What more is there to say? They won't listen to us, the general audience. So it will take failure after failure until the money runs out. In the meanwhile we turn to alternative entertainments such as old movies, TV shows and books. Or even go really old school and entertain ourselves with our own creativity. Grab a guitar, exchange short stories with your friends, play board games or run a home-brew RPG game. Basically the 19th Century, pre-mass media age of recreation.

Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 30, 2024

I haven’t watched any of the episodes, but if it’s anything like the latest Disney offerings, I can list three reasons why it failed.

1) The writing sucked. If there’s not a compelling story, it’ll crash.

2) Instead of accepting the fact that the writing was bad, they insulted the fans who wanted a good show.

3) They injected modern politics in a show that’s set a long, long, long, long, long time ago in a galaxy far far far away.

I can forgive a lot in a tv show or movie, but I can’t forgive being insulted by politicizing an IP that doesn’t need to be politicized, and then being insulted because I don’t like it.

