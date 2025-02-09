Amanda Palmer has been oddly silent about the Neil Gaiman allegations, even Scarlett Pavlovich’s account of their meeting definitely involves her. Now, she’s broken the silence and denies any wrongdoing on her Instagram account.

Last week, Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer were hit with human trafficking charges as the sex abuse allegations with Gaiman have been picking up with more details being released.

Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual conduct by a lot of women, the first two starting with the Tortoise podcast, an investigative journalism outlet named for the Tortoise and the Hare fable, leaning toward “slow and steady wins the race.” They are well-known for doing deep dives on situations and gathering all the information to ensure accuracy before reporting.

During their first round of podcasts on Neil Gaiman, they revealed two women who accused the American Gods author of sexual assault—one who was his granddaughter’s age and acting as the babysitter/nanny of his child at the time. Neil Gaiman responded by saying they only cuddled in a bathtub, making the situation sound suspicious.

A third woman came out by revealing her therapy sessions after years of alleged manipulation by Gaiman, but then Tortoise revealed fourth and fifth accusers with very similar stories. The last may be the worst of all, as the woman alleges that Neil Gaiman blackmailed her by forcing her to do sexual acts in exchange for maintaining a place to live for her and her three daughters on his New York Estate.

The sixth woman who came out was the former massage therapist of Amanda Palmer, who detailed how Neil Gaiman flashed her in one of their appointments and implied a longer intimate relationship resulting from it based on manipulation from the Good Omens author.

In one of the Tortoise podcasts, one of the victims mentioned there were fourteen women Gaiman’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer was aware of who had this kind of story about his abuse. It’s increasingly like this is the case with a seventh allegation of The Sandman creator’s creepy behavior.

The seventh accusation against Gaiman came secondhand on Reddit, when a Redditor with the username EllieGeizler dropped the bombshell, “Unfortunately, yes, him, too. A friend of a friend stayed overnight in his house and he warned her that he might wander on Ambien. She woke up to find him in her room and she didn't go into specifics but she was upset and it was implied that he was groping her. She didn't want to hurt her career so she never shared it publicly. I'm just waiting for something worse to eventually come out about him. Don't pin your hopes on him being a squeaky-clean guy.”

Amanda Palmer’s involvement came with it being an “open marriage” with Gaiman. One woman had an account of Palmer taking lewd pictures of her to send to Gaiman before eventually sending her to The Sandman author to have an affair.

Scarlett Pavlovich started as a fan of Amanda Palmer, who then brought in the girl to be a nanny for her child, which is how she ended up at the residence for the infamous tub cuddling situation with Gaiman.

This has led to a lawsuit being filed on the gorund of human trafficking, filed in Wisconsin, where Gaiman has a residence, even though the alleged crime took place in New Zealand. Pavolivch said in her account that Palmer warned her there were fourteen other women with stories similar to hers, but Amanda Palmer hasn’t spoken out thus far.

Last year, when the initial allegations broke, Palmer posted a Patreon post with some song lyrics which may have alluded to Gaiman, along with a photo of the book Lolita on top of a trash can that many fans speculated was a reference to Gaiman and a potential interest in young girls.

Now, she’s spoken as the lawsuit involves her as well. Amanda Palmer wrote on Instagram in response, I thank you all deeply for continuing to respect my recent request for privacy as I navigate this extremely difficult moment. I must protect my young child and his right to privacy.”

She continued, "With that as my priority, I will not respond to the specific allegations being made against me except to say that I deny the allegations and will respond in due course. My heart goes out to all survivors.”

It’s notable that Palmer did not deny any wrongdoing on Gaiman’s behalf, and the end talking about survivors could be seen as an implication of his guilt on the matter.

Palmer turned off comments on the post so as not to allow any feedback on the situation.

What do you think of Amanda Palmer denying wrongdoing and not naming Neil Gaiman? Leave a comment and let us know.

