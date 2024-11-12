Yesterday, Fandom Pulse covered former Kotaku senior editor Alyssa Mercant’s recent unhinged ramblings at popular video game industry expert and analyst Smash_JT. Because of this, the embattled former OnlyFans sex worker turned gaming journalist is threatening pop culture journalist John F. Trent.

Alyssa Mercante gained prominence early in 2024 due to the Sweet Baby Inc. controversy surrounding gaming. Steam user Kabrutus formed a list of games the DEI consulting firm worked on called Sweet Baby Inc. Detected, which exposed the games the company worked on. Mercante wrote an article for Kotaku attacking gamers, which drew attention to her clout-chasing antics on behalf of the industry and against consumers.

Since then, Alyssa Mercante has gotten herself into multiple online fights. She’s threatened YouTube sensation Vara Dark, tried to goad Melonie Mac into a physical fight, and threatened lawsuits against Smash JT and the Kiwi Farms. While all of this occurred, she left Kotaku, which many speculate was due to layoffs, and joined the outfit Rolling Stone to write her gaming articles.

Yesterday, John F. Trent reported she tweeted further threats against Smash JT in the Fandom Pulse article, Admitted Child Murderer Alyssa Mercante Claims She's Still Pursuing Legal Action Against YouTuber Smash JT.

Alyssa Mercante slid into John Trent’s DMs on X to issue an ominous threat when sending a screen capture of the headline and article image. She said, “You know this is libel right.”

John Trent took a screenshot of the DM, posting, “Alyssa Mercante tries to claim the truth is libel. The truth cannot be libel,” and posting the DM along with two screenshots where Alyssa Mercante confirmed she had abortions.

Abortion is murder under the Google definition of the word,“the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another.”

In more than 14 states, such acts are unlawful, but they are also condemned under Catholic Church law. In fact, Pope Francis clarified this in a statement in 2021. He stated, “Abortion is murder. Those who carry out abortions kill.”

Therefore, John Trent is correct that he is telling the truth in the headline despite Mercante's commentary.

At this point, Mercante threatened John Trent on his X thread, despite having him blocked. She said, “You really wanna double down? Bold move.”

She went further on her own X feed, stating, “I am not ashamed of my abortions. I want to be a mother and still plan on it, but had to make a difficult decision at those points in my life. No man will ever understand what a pregnant person goes through when deciding to terminate, even as early as I did.”

She followed up, “It is abhorrent that Jeff Tarzia would repeatedly call me a baby killer and say I chose to have abortions to wield some sort of power. He does not know my life. He should be ashamed, but that requires having shame. I won’t speak on this further, I will let my lawsuit speak.’

And she concluded, “Having to relive trauma because a man who is harassing me won’t stop is very difficult! I’m going to take a little break for my sanity.”

Despite saying this, she continued to goad and attack men on her timeline just hours later, stating, “Dear men like this, We don’t want you,” along with pictures of herself in gym attire.

Alyssa Mercante admittedly has trauma from the act of murdering her two children, which is a complete tragedy. She needs prayers more than ever to get right with God and put her life on the right track.

