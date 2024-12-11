Fandom Pulse

Dec 12, 2024Edited

Smash JT showed HER tweets and HER posts. He didn't defame her. All it will take is to show HER tweets and HER posts (and videos) and the suit is squashed (and hopefully the court will make her pay for JT's costs.)

IF she deletes ANYTHING now, after the suit has been filed, such an act will cause LOTS of bad things legally to happen. She probably (if she's smart, I'm guessing she's not) scrubbed before the suit, but TOO close to the filing which can be brought up as destroying evidence... and a default judgement will go to Smash JT.

She has got an ambulance chaser (and not a good one) or a slip-and-fall charlatan convincing her that she has a case. She doesn't. Defamation is REALLY hard to prove in court. Just saying "he's a meanie! Make him stop!" is not a solid legal defense.

I hope she has some savings... she's gonna blow through them just getting TO court. And the simps who follow her don't look like they can muster enough money between them to buy a Happy Meal.

Dec 12, 2024

Ms. Mercante has nothing to worry about. Nobody would want that crazy anywhere around their equipment.

I think Ms. Mercante needs to sit in her safe space and get off the internet, because the internet is not safe space for fragile egos.

