Nov 7, 2024

As a Christian, I dont think this is in anyway helpful. Loving our neighbor as ourself. I dont mean Mac standing up for what she believes in. I mean "there is never a right way to do the wrong thing, BUT there is a wrong way to do the right thing.". Threatening with fights, IMO, doesnt help Mac's case in anyway. Nor do I believe the language she uses NEEDS to be used. culturally it has a stigma to it. Remember Christ used watered down language even 2000 yrs ago. He told His disciples that Lazarus was asleep. They didnt understand so he clarified that he was dead. just because words may work by definition doesnt mean its the wisest choice of words.

The election was not won because people used those words.

The fight is all talk. Nothing will come about it.

i enjoy some of Mac's content. Unfortunately here, as a fellow believer as she says she is a Christian as well, let us be more careful with our words. Like John Trent says, "always speak the truth. But always speak the truth IN LOVE"

