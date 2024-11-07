Kotaku Senior Editor Alyssa Mercante appeared to challenge YouTuber and streamer Melonie Mac to fight.

Mac posted on X, “For everyone who cried when we used worlds like retard and faggot, we did what we had to do because we refused to be silenced. It was always about control. Retard faggot.”

Mercante responded to Mac writing, “We knew more than half the country has brain worms and black hearts, but they want to remind us.”

She followed that up seemingly challenging Mac to fight. She wrote, “Come to NY and say that to my face bb girl.”

Mac responded to Mercante’s challenge writing, “I got challenged to a fight by a hobbit. I would literally have to punch down.”

Mercante previously issued an open to challenge fight during an appearance on Giant Bomb where she said, “I want people in the industry to be a little bit louder about people being mean to other people and maybe say it’s not a good thing. Maybe say we don’t want you around if you’re going to be a c**t and hateful and the games industry naturally not because anyone is making them be diverse because the world is diverse, you stupid motherf***er. And if you have a problem with that, come fight me, physically, b***h.”

Oddly, after just issuing the challenge, one of the other individuals in the room then asked if anyone had taken her up on it. She responded, “No, because they’re all p*****s.”

The challenge was accepted by a number of individuals including YouTuber Vara Dark who posted, “Can’t hit up this little b***h whose hiding behind a block so send me a DM and let’s talk match detail.”

She added, “Let’s do one better and lay it out publicly. Winner gets $1k, loser has to put up content publicly announcing their loss (an article from you, a video from me) and what, 3 months for a venue and train?”

YouTuber Mara Jade simply wrote, “Challenge accepted, sweetheart” while sharing three trophies for first place in Judo competitions.

La Reina Creole also wrote, “As Miss Alyssa has me blocked I guess she won’t accept a fight from a black woman. I’m still down for that throwdown. Come at me, you racist heffa.”

Mercante did not accept any of the challenges and specifically explained why she would not fight Vara Dark, “I’m not a YouTube rage peddler. Vara has already been using me to make money and get views, she’s not doing it for this. If you want to box, box for a cause, not to further boost your disgusting little corner of the internet. And no, another one of your rage peddlers can’t host it either. I’ll fight her in a gym anywhere. This isn’t about clout it’s about what’s right. I’d cross that girl up faster than she can make a thumbnail with my latest selfie.”

She added, “This was always just another way for her to farm engagement, as proven by the fact that she NEVER RESPONDED TO MY DM. She’s soft!”

She would double down on why she refused to fight, “My face, my likeness, my words, my posts, have been making grifters like you and Vara money for months. I will not help contribute to that with a fight that she can stream and earn money off of, as I won’t make any money from it.”

She added, “Charity only. She would not agree to it. I made it clear that this is about what I believe in, and I don’t need cameras to box her. She then said I was trying to illegally street fight her. She never responded to my last DM, which I posted in a reply to her and on my own page.”

Mercante then snarked, “Go back to reviewing Epcot bathrooms or whatever it is that you did before the grift.”

