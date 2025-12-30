An alleged trailer leak for Avengers: Doomsday featuring the X-Men channels one of the most epic scenes involving Baldwin IV from Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven film.

While much of the information coming out of Avengers: Doomsday has not been worthy of attention primarily appearing to be nostalgia bait or obvious marketing initiatives to obfuscate Disney and Marvel’s woke agenda, the latest X-Men-focused trailer actually piques my interest. The reason being is that it appears to heavily paraphrase the best scene from Kingdom of Heaven.

The scene in question sees Edward Norton’s Baldwin IV providing eternal advice to Orlando Bloom’s Balian de Ibelin.

Baldwin IV advises Balian, “When I was 16 I won a great victory. I felt in that moment I would live to be 100. Now, I know I shall not see 30. None of us know our end, really, or what hand will guide us there.”

“A king may move a man. A father may claim a son. That man can also move himself and only then does that man truly begin his own game. Remember that howsoever you are played or by whom your soul is in your keeping alone even though those who presume to play you be kings or men of power. When you stand before God you cannot say, ‘But I was told by others to do thus, or that virtue was not convenient at the time.’ This will not suffice. Remember that.”

In the alleged Avengers: Doomsday trailer featuring the X-Men, a voiceover that sounds like Ian McKellen’s Magneto states, “Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t are you prepared to die. The question is who will you be when you close your eyes.”

While the Baldwin IV quote clearly refences Christ as our judge and it is He who judges our actions, this quote from Magneto touches on the depth from Kingdom of Heaven. It notes that we will be judged by our actions after death with the implicit question being will you choose what is right and just and be virtuous, or will you take the opposite path and choose evil and wickedness and vice.

The fact that it is coming from Magneto and clearly an aged Magneto who is now reflecting on his life adds extra gravitas. This also parallels Baldwin IV as he has reflected on death and his own life knowing that the leprosy will eventually take him in short order. Thus he puts greater emphasis on the choices he makes and how God will judge him.

If any of this is a major theme in Avengers: Doomsday, it might actually signal a course correction with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as mentioned above, given Marvel’s track record this is more of a glimmer of hope than anything truly concrete.

Nevertheless, there is some good to be found here, and it should be highlighted. As St. Basil instructed, “When they recount the words and deeds of good men, you should both love and imitate them, earnestly emulating such conduct.”

