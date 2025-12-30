Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Lawrence's avatar
John Lawrence
Dec 31

"Death comes for us all." is direct lift from A Man for All Seasons.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture