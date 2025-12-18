An alleged Supergirl test screening took place earlier this week and it is receiving mixed results from a number of scoopers.

First, scooper Daniel Richtman shared on X, “A test screening for SUPERGIRL was held yesterday, and I’ve heard nothing but good things from several people.”

Fellow scooper Cryptic HD Quality affirmed that the film had a test screening, but he countered, “From what I heard, Feedback was not that great but it wasn’t a bad film.”

He added, “Some scenes shined alot more than others. Milly is praised for her acting in the role. Lobo has 2 fights. The villain is underwhelming.”

Additionally, he shared that the film has a runtime of around 2 hours and 5 minutes.

He also stated that Jason Momoa’s Lobo is “not the main villain.”

DC Studios CEO James Gunn described the film in a press event “as an anti-hero story.”

“She’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life,” he added.

Additionally, Gunn made it clear that the film will be chock full of feminism, “So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all. She’s very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while.”

Finally, he added, “This movie is not just a female clone of Superman. It’s its own thing entirely with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment.”

He previously described the character of Supergirl as “a mess. She’s a total mess. I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin.”

Gunn had also initially revealed that the film was “based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s wonderful comic. Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation. He’s been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other others. I love his take on these characters. He just turns them slightly to be something very unique.”

He went on to state, “In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents. Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she’s a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl than you’ve been used to thus far.”

NEXT: Netflix Cancels Woke LGBTQ+ Military Drama 'Boots' After One Season