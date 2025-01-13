An alleged leak for Marvel Rivals claims to reveal about half a dozen characters that will be added to the game in future updates.

Leaker XOXLEAK shared on X that Professor X, Jia Jing, Paste Pot Pete, Colossus, and Locus will all be coming to the game sometime in the future.

In a subsequent post, the leaker also appeared to indicate that Cyclops aka Scott Summers will also be coming to the game.

Furthermore, he noted that there will be a nap map/mode called Hydra Doom Match.

These alleged leaks come in the wake of the game releasing its first season and seeing it break its all-time peak concurrent player count.

After the game released it hit a peak of 480,990 players in December, but following the release of Season 1 which included Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic as playable characters the game surged to an all-time peak of 644,269 players.

It was also estimated that the game raked in $136 million in just its first month.

According to Chinese website GameLook, Marvel Rivals grossed an estimated ¥400 million or about $54.5 million on Steam.

Next, it claimed it grossed ¥200 million from PlayStation. That’s about $27.2 million.

From there, it estimated that the game brought in ¥20 million on Xbox. That’s around $2.7 million.

It then detailed that additional revenue came in from a non-Steam PC client likely totaling $15.6 million. That brings the overall non-China monthly gross to $100 million.

If these leaks are true Professor X, Cyclops, Colossus, Jia Jing, and Locus join other mutant characters already in the game: Storm, Magik, Magneto, Namor, Psylocke, Scarlet Witch, and Wolverine.

Are you interested in any of these characters to come to Marvel Rivals?

