An alleged crew member for Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World shared that everyone on the crew knew the movie was “probably not going to be a good film.”

The alleged crew member who spoke anonymously to Vulture told the outlet, “I worked on the reshoots. I think everyone on the crew knew this is probably not going to be a good film. Some of the action sequences were not believable. We had a lot of frustrations on set.”

He added, “After principal photography was finished, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to introduce the leader of the Serpent Society.’ It was on, then it was off, then it was on again. That’s very expensive to do. My co-workers who spent more time on Brave New World than I did said, ‘Yeah, this has been a really rough production.’”

The crew member also shared that Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross character, who becomes President of the United States and eventually transforms into the Red Hulk, “reads as an allusion to Trump.”

He elaborated, “He’s this very powerful general who becomes kind of a fascist and turns into a raging Red Hulk. This is my opinion, but I think Disney was realizing, ‘Hey, we’ve been bleeding for a while. Let’s try not to piss off our core base any more than we have been over the last couple of years.’ They know you’re going to lose a lot of your audience that way.”

This alleged crew member’s comment comes in the wake of actor Anthony Mackie saying that America should not be one of the representations for Captain America, while promoting the film in Italy.

Mackie said, “For me Captain America represents a lot of different things. And I don’t think the term “America” should be one of those representations.”

“It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable,” he added.

It also comes amid reports that the upcoming film’s opening weekend box office expectations look bleak.

Deadline reported that the film is expected to only have a domestic 3-day opening of just $80 million. The outlet also predicts it will make $94 million in its 4-day opening due to President’s Day on Monday.

As for its global opening, it noted that the film is currently expected to bring in $190 million.

Furthermore, critic reviews from the film are not looking good. As of writing the movie has a rotten 51%.

Over on IMDb, viewer scores are not good either. The film currently has a 5.7 out of 10 from 4,400 reviews.

What do you make of this alleged crew member’s comments?

