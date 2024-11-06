Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lutheran24's avatar
Lutheran24
Nov 7, 2024

Let me paraphrase, they are Inclusive to those whom they agree with only. If one does not agree with them, they are a threat and will get violent is necessary.

Which leftist political figure has their life truly threatened and almost taken by a wannabe assassin TWICE? Where are all the screenshots and evidence of violence threatened against the LGBTQYMCA crowd? Was it the right leaning, conservatives who were peacefully destroying cities during the summer of love?

Conservatives keep firearms to defend ourselves and our families from true threat. We keep them as an act of love for our neighbors defense against deranged maniacs.

As for Blizzard, for true gamers, let's discuss this with our wallets. Don't spend a single penny on a blizzard game and they won't be as outspoken when their livelihood is in jeapordy due to their own decisions. Let's vote at the polls and with our wallets and be better then the woke. Don't stoop to their level.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture