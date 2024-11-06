An alleged Activision Blizzard employee appears to have begun not only contemplating violence, but sharing it with others in an internal company Slack.

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared a screenshot of an alleged internal Slack communication that shows an anonymous Activision Blizzard employee writing, “It must be working on [redacted] making me more violent, but I have never been more tempted to buy a gun.”

Grummz commented, “More Slack leaks from Activision Blizzard. Dev contemplate gun violence. Other devs now see the benefit of armed self defense. They are losing it.”

Grummz previously shared from an inside source that “devs are melting down after the election. About half of the office is losing their minds.”

He added that “people are crying, panicking, leaving work early, trans people are talking about buying guns, people are passing out ‘crisis support line’ numbers.”

“It’s complete chaos,” he concluded.

In a subsequent post, he added, “I thought it would only be around 10% of the devs but its nearly 50. Crazy!”

This is not at all surprising given that Activision Blizzard as a company appears to have been indoctrinating its employees into woke ideology.

In fact, the company’s President Bob Kostich has an entire statement declaring allegiance to the ideology on the company's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion website.

He wrote, "For us to operate at the top of our game in both areas, it is imperative that we champion diversity, equity and inclusion environment where everyone can show up as the best version of themselves motivated and comfortable to push our thinking in all new ways."

"As we look at our player community we properly reflect the diversity of our players in our teams, and in our thinking, in order to exceed their needs and expectations as they connect in our incredible games," he added.

Kostich also stated, "This culture journey is one that never ends; we will strive to improve every day. This is an essential global team effort that we will continue to refine together.”

The website also states, “Diversity fuels innovation, so we’re creating an environment where differences are embraced, valued, celebrated and always welcomed. Our best work comes from a culture in which our employees bring their authentic and best selves – we work hard to create an environment that encourages and celebrates this belief. And we’re proud that we have been recognized for our efforts, including being named one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index in 2019 and 2020.”

In the company’s 2023-2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, it also states, “Internally, we shape our world to embrace employees for what makes them unique, allowing them to bring their full talents to bear through inclusive hiring and people practices.”

In fact, the company admits it tracks its employees based on diversity and inclusion. And it even has what it calls an Inclusion Score or “a quantitative measure of the extent to which employees feel welcomed, valued, and included within the organization.”

It justifies this practice by claiming, “This ensures employees reflect the global gaming community, enabling our games to reach a wider audience.”

What do you make of this Activision Blizzard employee informing his or her co-workers about possibly committing violence in the wake of Donald Trump's election?

