Alien: Earth Episode 1 Review
Today’s video I cover Alien: Earth and review the new episode on Hulu in the Alien franchise. What did you think of it?
I love everything Alien so my review is sensitive but not specific. (It’s a Bayesian analysis reference sorry). I thoroughly enjoyed ep1&2. Hawley is a huge Alien fan, and it shows. Looking forward to how they maneuver things so that we never see hybrids or cyborgs in the future in the films. SOMETHING happens, and it has to be huge, as just a few years later only Synths seem to have survived.
I'm glad to see people enjoying the show. That's fine.
However, Alien: Earth is a far cry from good television; a very very far one; and those of us in the industry that know what we're capable of are ever so conscious of each detail that is out of place in a production like this, and it's nauseating.
I'm not certain how many Americans are aware of the storytelling failures this show perpetrates, but it's my hope that we can inform them for the better. The consumer's verdict is the key to better art and entertainment.
Carry on, Fandom Pulse. Tell the truth, and don't embellish.