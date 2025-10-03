Fandom Pulse

M.D. Wiselka
Oct 4

I was reading an article about how bad a villain Cate Blanchett was in Thor: Ragnarok. Oh, they could make her bad. They just didn't know how to punish her for being bad. You can't cast sand on a girl boss. Unwritten rule. So you are left with a baddie who can do whatever she wants with no consequences. It's not very realistic or satisfying.

Gui Santos
Oct 3

Such terrible and disgusting ending. Right after the great Alien: Romulus, Disney/FX did this. Ouch!

