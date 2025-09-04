Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Sep 4

What do I think? “Boring disaster” comes to mind.

Weird how they struggle with the idea of a school. Like no interesting shows have ever involved a school…

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Sep 4

blah, blah, blah, more of the same, blah, blah, blah. They haven't watched Star Trek, read Star Trek, or paid attention to Star Trek. This is just Star Trek 90210, with alien races that in no way resemble Star Trek Races.

Now if you don't mind, I need to go throw up. Kurtzman makes me sick.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture