Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Apr 4, 2025

This is what comes of people huffing their own PR.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
Apr 4, 2025

Lead by example sir. Otherwise he’s part of the problem. Be the change you want.

Also aren’t you too busy getting away with murder? Asking for a friend.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture