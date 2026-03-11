Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
2h

The key here of course is what is meant by marvel-type.

Genres cannot truly die or be killed, they have to be consistently debased and then have nobody ever fund them.

There was superhero stories in film before marvel, there will be them after the zombie is finally laid to rest.

It's funny mind you, if the recent Superman had been genuinely genuine, heroism at most spotless, the light in the dark.

It would have been very well received.

At the least it would have been better than what we actually got.

Bottom line, they don't get people.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2h

I agree, but it is ironic that his movie is named after a Marvel character. Also, Alan Ritchson is a TDS homo.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture