Jac Schaeffer, the showrunner for Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along series recently shared that Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha, and Aubrey Plaza’s Death were “married in some witchy way.”

During an appearance at SCAD TVFest in Atlanta, Schaeffer spoke with Collider about the relationship between Agatha and Rio.

She told the outlet, “We did a lot of work in the writers' room to build the history of these two women. What ended up on the page wasn't all of that. It was, 'Where they are now?' And there were times where we were like, ‘Is it enough? Is it clear?’ Because in our minds, they were married, in some witchy way. And we were like, ‘We need to make that apparent.’”

Schaeffer added, “When Aubrey was cast, Aubrey is a force unto herself, but it was really the first time they were on set, and they were opposite each other, and I was like, ‘Oh, I don't have to do anything.’ This is a whole universe unto itself. You felt it on set. It was incredible. It was crackling in the room.”

“When we were in post, [for] Episode 4, where they sing the ballad in Alice's trial... to me, that episode was about their performance, about being a band, right? And it is, it's fantastic. But then, once we were cutting that final scene between Rio and Agatha, it was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, this episode is about an almost kiss between these two women.’ It was so powerful when we were in post. Even then, I did not anticipate the fandom just running away with it,” she concluded.

This is just another piece of evidence that evil woke ideology being promoted through Marvel Studios productions does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

However, former Marvel Studios fans are going somewhere and that’s away from Marvel.

Agatha All Along was one of the least viewed Marvel Studios productions on Disney+. In fact, the show’s premiere episode did worse than The Acolyte, which was scrapped due to low viewership.

Agatha All Along only brought in 426 million minutes viewed in its opening week.

In contrast, The Acolyte did 488 million minutes watched.

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman confirmed the reason why The Acolyte was scrapped telling Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

In the week of its season finale, the show did manage to garner 744 million minutes, but it had a two episode premiere.

In contrast, the week of The Acolyte’s one-episode finale, the show only brought in 335 million minutes.

If you simply divide Agatha’s numbers by two it only performed marginally better than The Acolyte at 372 million minutes viewed.

What do you make of Schaeffer’s comments?

