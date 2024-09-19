The concept performed terribly for Star Wars, and Disney appears to be out of ideas as it’s releasing its second gay witches series of the year, this time with the MCU and Agatha All Along. Already being touted as “the gayest Marvel project,” the actresses in the show seem to be going in the same direction as The Acolyte for their marketing—playing the victim as the show launches.

Agatha All Along has been a strange concept, to say the least. Using the character Agatha Harkness, spinning off from the fan-loathed Wandavision, it seems like a recipe for failure even before getting into the Satanic messaging elements of the show.

This show doesn’t seem to have much of an identity other than quirky feminist witches, which doesn’t make much sense in the context of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a recent string of box office failures and low-rated Disney+ shows, most Marvel fans have already tuned out.

Variety attempted to drum up the political marketing machine a few days before the relaunch, asking actresses about Agatha All Along being the “gayest Marvel project.” Aubrey Plaza responded, “It better be because that’s what I signed up for.”

Plaza then doubled down, saying, “It will be a gay explosion by the end.”

This mirrors the marketing for Star Wars: The Acolyte upon its launch when the cast agreed in an interview that it was the “Gayest Star Wars. " The show then had bizarre scenarios with lesbian space witches, including a transgender activist cast in one of the roles to further virtue signal leftist politics.

Agatha All Along appears to be courting the same “modern audiences” demographic upon launch, though this one doesn’t have the push from critics and media outlets that The Acolyte had. Upon the show's launch, Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews were only 67%, with 50% from Top Critics, which doesn’t bode well for a media machine fighting against the fans on behalf of Disney.

Kelly Lawler wrote for USA Today: "Not one of them seems quite to know what show they’re in. But they all seem to be having fun, and it can be contagious. If confusing.”

Nerdrotic pointed out there’s a clip that seems to imply pedophilia, saying, “Interesting creative choice for good old Disney. A teenage girl checking out a middle-aged naked woman in a Marvel show. #AgathaAllAlong”

If Disney is truly trying to put the + in LGBTQ+ for Agatha All Along, this will go poorly for them. Viewership numbers might crater even below The Acolyte levels.

