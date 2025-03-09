Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Mar 9, 2025

A truly international company would have an alternative location for manufacturing and shipping that is less affected by any one tax or tariff. Weak sauce blather from a small converged company that didn't really plan for anything at all.

The only thing Catalyst has said here is "we get all of our stuff printed in China."

Sad trombone noises.

Rubymosh
Mar 9, 2025

I tripped and stubbed my toe - it's Trump's fault!!!! LOL!!

