Ever since Warhammer 40K went woke with the female custodes, wargamers have been searching for a place to find a haven for their gaming that wouldn’t be overrun by politics like Games Workshop. They thought they found such a place with Trench Crusade, a new fantasy wargame coming to Kickstarter in 2024. Despite making it clear that traditional catholic gamers and anti-woke players are not welcome, leftist influencers are trying to cancel the game, calling it “xenophobic.”

The company’s website describes the game as “Trench Crusade is a skirmish-scale tabletop miniatures game that will plunge players deep into a horrifying alternate timeline. During the Crusades, a heretical band of Templars dared defy the Almighty and, casting aside their sacred vows, unleashed the forces of Hell upon the Earth. Over 800 years later, in the Year of Our Lord 1914, this brutal, merciless war between the forces of Heaven and Hell rages on. This is not just a fight for survival, but a cataclysmic struggle that will decide the very fate of humanity's soul.”

This sounds like the perfect place for Christians and anti-woke gamers to land, especially if they love Warhammer 40K, having themes of fantasy, devotion to Crusade, heretics, and fighting against evil forces.

However, a controversy started in 2024 because a wargaming magazine, 28mag, had its Discord linked on the company website. Games Workshop and Warhammer 40k refugees came to this Discord seeking a safe place to play without obnoxious identity politics getting in the way. However, the Discord moderators started banning them.

Trench Crusade’s official X account posted defending this action, “The 28 crew are our friends, and if they decided to ban someone, we trust them implicitly and respect their decision.”

This created an uproar among players, who see this game now attacking gamers even before the game came out.

A now-deleted Reddit post screenshot then surfaced, which appears to be from someone affiliated with Trench Crusade, then said, “Trench Crusade is not your Trad Cath political haven.”

Why they explicitly attacked Catholics and told players they’re not welcome based on their religion seems to be their want to push into identity politics. The post continues saying,“It looks like we’ve had an influx of folks who thinks Trench Crusade is anti-woke and promotes tradcaths values. Here’s some facts for you:

· 28mag is punk and queer and always will be. Go read any of their magazine’s editions, especially in the women’s edition which includes (INCREDIBLE), trans artists.

· The writers and artists of Trench Crusade are not outwardly right wing. They range from moderate to progressive.

· The lore does not pitch the forces of God outwardly doing “the right thing.” Look at the metachrists. The lore screams as a critique. It’s grimdark. Just like how 40k isn’t an approval of authoritarianism.

You won’t find support from any aspect of this game if you’re scared of the “gay agenda.” Go somewhere else.”

Recently, a fan talked about the history of how Trench Crusade attacked fans fleeing the wokeness of Warhammer 40K, to which a leftist miniatures influencer admitted it’s all about inserting leftism into the game. @DarkForestPress posted, “This is hilariously wrong. Trench Crusade, as a game was born out of an Interview of Mike, by James, for 28mag. The 28 movement is a progressive, leaning towards leftist or anarchist, wargaming community, with the mag being made by people at the heart of that community.”

Now, it appears as if their virtue signaling against anti-woke gamers hasn’t gotten them anywhere, as another Warhammer 40K leftist influencer, Caleo, has taken aim at the game.

“Sorry followers I’m gonna rant a lot about this because I really think this needs to be criticized. This is xenophobic, this is racist, this is disrespectful and in this day and age, more than ever, it needs to be called out so buckle up,” Caleo said.

“Let’s start for the origin of the hordes, I know Jerusalem is the origin because bla bla the ultimate sin, and yeah the concept of a holy place being the star of the invasion is a cool subversion but this is a real place, tied with real religions and cultures.”

“Half of North Africa fell and half of the Middle East. The hole setting is clearly using Abrahamic mythology for they lore, but why leave the mainly Christian Europe almost intact? Compare the conquests of the demons who did they let keep their cultures almost untouched.”

“It is weird. The three places that the demons have also conquered aside from their main holdings are: Gibraltar, the known gate from Africa to Spain. Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia Herz, Albania and Kosovo, the disliked and considered inferior parts of Europe by their rich neighbors.”

“And the most north parts of Finland but mostly on Rusia, random ass place that they could put a demon horde where the most affected is the wildness. It is clear that this places where chosen so the European factions had something close to fight, but the places chosen are biased.”

“Also Avignon is there but it is tied to a specific in lore event, all other demon holdings are not explained aside from ‘they took it’.”

“That the mostly Christian and catholic kingdoms are fighting a constant war against demon hordes coming from Africa and the Middle East, with the final destination of their “crusade” to conquer Jerusalem and close the demon portal is blatant Europe bias and very xenophobic,,” she concluded.

The lesson is clear: the woke are never happy with the politics and always want companies to press harder, or they get outraged by the situation. It’s never a good idea long-term to cater to such a group, and if Trench Crusade minded their own business and allowed the anti-woke to enjoy the game rather than trying to create a political monstrosity, they would have fared much better before their release.

What do you think of Trench Crusade getting turned on by leftist Warhammer 40K influencers? Leave a comment and let us know.

