Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor is begging moviegoers to give his film a chance despite radically altering the origins and motivations for the film’s main character.

Back in June 2023, Sony released their first trailer for Kraven the Hunter, which it has no unlisted, where it revealed that Kraven in the film is nothing like the comic book character one would assume the movie was adapting.

The trailer depicts Kraven getting mauled by a lion. His family chooses to abandon him and leave him for dead. After they’ve left another lion stands over his body and a drop of blood enters into one of Kraven’s open wounds. This seemingly alters his DNA and grants Kraven superhuman abilities including the ability to communicate with various animals.

Furthermore, it claims that his motivation for doing what he does is to remove the evil that his father puts into the world.

In the original comics, Kraven the Hunter’s motivation is to hunt and “hunt the most dangerous game of all.” And the most dangerous game of all is man. And the most dangerous man of all is Spider-Man.

As for how he obtained his abilities in the comics, Kraven informs Chameleon, “I possess undreamed-of strength and speed, which I obtained by drinking a potion, stolen from the witch-doctor of a hidden African tribe! With but one punch, I can stop the charge of a bull elephant!”

Despite altering the character so radically, Chandor spoke with ComicBook.com where he pleaded for moviegoers to give the film a chance.

He said, “I don’t want to get too into the nitty gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world … some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe]. Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate.”

“People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance,” he pleaded.

Chandor concluded, “And I think they’ll realize that we’ve done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You’ll see when the movie’s over, there’s potential for a lot of things to happen. But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we’ll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things.”

