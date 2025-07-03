Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Jul 3

Neil Druckmann was fired by HBO. His assistant writer was also fired. They were allowed to save face by claiming it was their own decision to "step away." When Intergalactic fails due to their offensive, agenda-driven writing, Naughty Dog will be finished.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 3

HAAHAH! This confirms that the show is a flop and Cuckmann realised that even normies hate his writing. The final nail in the coffin will be when Intergalactic flops.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture