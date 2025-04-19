Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Apr 19, 2025

The Star Wars universe is now female, but it's definitely not strong.

Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 20, 2025

They've already made Star Wars Female-centric, and it not only crashed and burned, it also took out an IP and damaged the mouse house when it went nose down.

