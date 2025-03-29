The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke acted like he had no responsibility in turning the Prime Video superhero show into a leftist political nightmare as he gears up for season 5 production, but has now given updates on the show’s progress as well as GenV and Vought Rising spinoff shows.

Fans watched as The Boys went from a dark and edgy superhero drama to a complete anti-Trump political nightmare as the seasons progressed on Amazon Prime Video.

It started in season 3 where he used Homelander as a stand-in for Donald Trump, in which he was asked Hollywood Reporter in an interview, “How did you digest the uglier reaction to that? I saw multiple headlines with the word ‘woke’ in them.”

Kripke responded, “I clearly have a perspective, and I’m not shy about putting that perspective in the show. Anyone who wants to call the show ‘woke’ or whatever, that’s OK. Go watch something else.”

He added, “But I’m certainly not going to pull any punches or apologize for what we’re doing. Some people who watch it think Homelander is the hero. What do you say to that? The show’s many things. Subtle isn’t one of them. So if that’s the message you’re getting from it, I just throw up my hands.”

As for whether or not he thinks he is influencing people with the show, Kripke said, “It’s catharsis. I have no illusions about my job. I’m somewhere between a carnie and a court jester. I am not particularly up my own ass, so I don’t know if it’ll ever change minds. If it does, that’d be fantastic.”

“Look, I am a big proponent of genre — good genre, which doesn’t get enough respect. Through the metaphor of superheroes or space or whatever, you can say subversive things that you’d never get away with in most straight dramas,” he said.

However, he did go on to state the message he wants to convey with the show, “I’m a humanist. I think it’s important that a show have a lot of heart. We took great pains to create the moral universe of this show. It’s not nihilistic, as much as people say it is. If the show had a message, it’s that anyone who stands in front of you and says they can save the world is lying.”

A couple of days after this interview was published, Kripke announced on X that the series would end after the fifth season while promoting the release date of the fourth season.

He posted, “The Boys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

At the beginning of the year, Kripke began acting like he had nothing to do with turning it into an overtly anti-American show as if it just magically ended up that way. In an interview with Forbes, he said, “"Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political. I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders. You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people. Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great. It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off.”

Around the time of the interview, he revealed the first episode script for “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite on his Instagram account.

.

Now he’s posted to X giving an update for the current season, saying, “Season 5 halfway through shooting. #VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It’s all happening #TheBoys #SPNFamily @TheBoysTV”

In addition to this he gave an update to a new spinoff, GenV, “Okay #GenV update! Eps are done editing, doing music, sound & VFX now. Finishing up the first trailer. Trailer drop & date announcement coming soon. (I think this season is better than S1 & will be worth the wait) @genv @TheBoysTV @PointGrey @PrimeVideo”

While The Boys rides off the success of its pre-political bomb Kripke dropped, one wonders how long these spinoff shows will last in the current political climate.

What do you think of The Boys season 5 and GenV and Vought Rising spinoff updates? Leave a comment and let us know.

