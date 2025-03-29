Fandom Pulse

Henry Brown
Mar 30, 2025

I don't get the "The Boys started out OK but then TURNED INTO woke agitprop later" version of events. It was slopping over with cultural Marxism from the first episode and none of this mess should have surprised anybody who was paying attention.

I'm legit having trouble fathoming how somebody could have started watching this show and assuming it would not lead to where it is. Is it wishful thinking clouding people's judgment? Is it that the average pop culture consumer prefers a little bit of dogshit in their meatloaf, but once it goes from 50% dogshit to 75%, THEN they draw the red line?

Mr0303
Mar 29, 2025

I'm happy to ignore anything this hack produces.

