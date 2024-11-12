Warner Bros. Discovery admitted that its platform fighter MultiVersus failed financially as it took another $100 million impairment charge less than a year after it took a $200 million impairment following the financial disaster of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Warner Bros. Discovery previously admitted that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was a financial failure with the company’s Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels revealing during the company’s first quarter earnings results webcast, “Starting with Studios, the $400 million+ year-over-year decline during Q1 was primarily due to the very tough comp we faced in games against the success of Hogwarts Legacy last year in the first quarter, in conjunction with the disappointing Suicide Squad release this past quarter, which we impaired, leading to a $200 million impact to EBITDA during the first quarter.”

Now, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared that the company’s entire games division is struggling.

He said, “Even in an industry of hits and misses, we must acknowledge that our studio business must deliver more consistently. And this applies to our games business, which we recognize as substantially underperforming its potential right now.”

Wiedenfels would later add, “Results were impacted by games for which we took another $100 million plus impairment due to the underperforming releases, primarily MultiVersus this quarter, bringing total write down year-to-date to over $300 million in our games business, a key factor in this year’s studio profit decline.”

MultiVersus had an Open Beta back at the end of July in 2022 and saw a significant number of players show interest in the game. It hit a peak concurrent of 153,433.

However, that interest quickly waned as the peak concurrent players dropped to 28,329 just a month later. The game would remain in Open Beta for a year before it was eventually shut down in June 2023. The player base had dwindled even more to just 553 peak players.

Warner Bros. brought the game back live at the end of May this year and the game’s peak concurrent hit 114,515 players. However, it quickly dwindled to less than 6,000 by mid July.

As of writing, the game’s most recent 24-hour peak was just 1,945 concurrent players.

While not mentioned specifically in the call, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, released in the quarter and likely contributed to the impairment charge as well. The game released at the beginning of September and hit an all-time peak of just 6,574 players.

In the most recent 24-hours it hit a peak of just 280 players.

Despite these failures, Zaslav did indicate that the games division would be focusing on Hogwarts Legacy, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat, and DC, specifically Batman moving forward.

