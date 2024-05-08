David Tennant

David Tennant is like many of the other Doctor Who actors and producers in that he’s a radical leftist who likes to use his platform to lecture people on what to believe. He’s very out of touch, like much of the entertainment establishment, and now he’s come out attacking fans on behalf of a transgender agenda with recent vulgar remarks.

Doctor Who had David Tennant return for three 60th Anniversary specials last year, in which the political lecturing was a large part of the programming. The first special had Donna Noble and a transgender “Rose” lecturing the Doctor about being “male-presenting,” all the while gaslighting audiences with multiple forced lines of dialogue regarding how beautiful of a woman the man who called himself Rose was.

The next episode featured an Indian man playing Sir Isaac Newton, a historical figure in a change that made no sense.

Daniel Curtis as Isaac Newton in Doctor Who Special 302 "Wild Blue Yonder" (2023), BBC

The third special, in the transition to Ncuti Gatwa, featured a strange “bi-generation,” which was clearly a signal from Russell T. Davies to fans about “bisexuality” being a generation for this new Doctor Who audience. The new season promises more political nonsense, as it’s already embroiled in numerous controversies.

David Tennant should know better than to virtue signal, however, as his wife was attacked savagely online last year to the point where she deleted her Twitter account due to her not condemning Israel strongly enough for the radical left. Despite this, he’s out there lecturing fans to try to rile up political controversy now.

He has been out wearing a t-shirt saying, “Leave trans kids alone,” which by itself is a nonsensical statement because a child would not become transgender without influence or abuse from the parents or society. It’s not a natural state, and a child has no business putting in hormone blockers or worse to stunt themselves as they grow.

David Tennant went further at a recent event called the Proud Nerd convention in Germany, stating, “When I was a kid, the idea of being non-binary wasn’t something that existed. It wasn’t a concept. I’ve seen that emerge and people are able to express themselves through that. It only ever seems positive as far as I can see.”

He went further, saying, “Now, there is a similar weaponization of these topics being taken by mostly the right wing, or certain sections of society, to create friction and conflict and division where it needn’t be. It’s just about people being themselves. You don’t need to be bothered about it. F**k off and let people be.”

Jason Noble In Doctor Who's 30th Anniversary Special, BBC

The irony is that people like David Tennant won’t let normal people be by constantly lecturing and gaslighting people about transgenderism. If someone doesn’t want that in their lives, they should have the right to keep their children away from it, but it’s being blasted at them even in programming geared toward children like Doctor Who.

Progressives like David Tennant push as hard as they can and will never leave people be, but they pretend like everyone else is the one oppressing them the whole way.

What do you think of Doctor Who actor David Tennant telling fans to F*** Off about transgenderism? Leave a comment and let us know.

