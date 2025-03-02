Microsoft’s Halo Studios published on Halo’s official X account not only one, but two posts celebrating Women’s History Month. One of the posts promotes feminist content for Halo, including armor coating, visor, and emblems.

One of the most important rules in Robert Greene’s seminal book, The 48 Laws of Power is Law 35: Master The Art of Timing. Greene encourages us to ‘follow the spirit of the times’ to reap rewards such as trust, respect and recognition from audiences. After the posts on March 1st, it’s clear that the feminists driving Microsoft’s marketing departments have not read a single law from Greene’s book, let alone rule 35.

In a miscalculated attempt at earning the always elusive ‘modern audience’ trust, Microsoft recently published this post celebrating Women’s History Month:



‘We honor the women whose brilliance, drive and creativity continue to inspire change within our industry, studio, and community’, Halo’s official account celebrates. That phrase is interesting because the feminists running Halo’s official account are already implying that ‘some women are brilliant and some are not’. In other words, they are already advocating for merit, while trying to appear ‘inclusive, egalitarian and diverse’.

Rhetoric aside, the post is a tone-deaf attempt to appeal to a non-existent audience in contemporary times defined by Trump’s victory and the rise of conservative values worldwide. It’s more than evident that Halo enjoys a vastly masculine audience who doesn’t care about Women’s History Month, not because they’re ‘sexist and misogynistic’, but simply because they want to play a good game that makes them look like badasses.

Another hilarious claim is “continue to inspire change within our industry, studio, and community.”

What change are the feminists running Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios talking about? Is it change for change’s sake? Let’s never forget that a predominantly workforce of Caucasian and Asian men built the game’s industry from the ground up because they had a precise demographic to appeal to–men.

If the game industry far surpassed both Hollywood and the Music Industry in terms of revenue several years ago, why is there a need for a ‘change’? The only ‘change’ we’ve witnessed from these woke companies is getting drunk on feminist agendas only to completely derail Western game studios as evidenced by the thousands of layoffs and dozens of studio closures over the past year. ‘Get woke, go broke’ is already an axiom.

Halo Studios didn’t stop here. Its Community Managers published the following post shortly afterwards praising Cortana, the game’s feminine AI (strong emphasis on feminine and not feminist) with an exclusive MCC template:

For contrast, this is what Cortana looked like in Halo 4:

Woke designers at Halo Studios decided it would be a good idea to turn Cortana into ‘an empowered female’.

This is not the first time that Halo’s official X account has tried to do its spin on virtue signaling. Last month, for Black History Month, the account posted in favor of critical race theory, saying, “This #BlackHistoryMonth, we’re celebrating the contributions and culture of the Black community—within Halo Studios and beyond. We’re committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and supported. Let’s build a future where opportunity thrives for all.”



Last year, Halo posted a pride month message stating, “Happy Pride Month. Embrace love, diversity, and inclusion by equipping the Unity ‘24 armor coating, nameplate, and emblem in the Halo Infinite this June. Let’s stand together in honoring our LGBTQIA+ community and forging a future of unity and acceptance for all. #Pride2024”

This behavior isn’t particularly new. The brand has been posting every year, including a Pride message in 201.

In 2020, they had a similar post when Halo Studios went by the name 343 Industries.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Microsoft turned the Halo franchise into a platform to spread feminism, but to publish these two posts after everything we’ve witnessed socially, culturally and politically over the past 3 three months is just corporate incompetence at its worst.

What do YOU think about these feminist posts on Halo’s official X account? Let us know in the comment section below!