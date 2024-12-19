Eric Lang is one of the worst leftist grifters in board gaming, recently under fire for putting pronouns into the Mass Effect board game. Now, he’s flouncing off of X and into the BlueSky echo chamber along with much of the rest of the woke industry.

The woke mind virus has invaded the board game industry in recent years with the bulk of the mainstream industry pushing hard for leftist identity politics. They went so crazy during the election that they started a “Gamers 4 Harris” site where board game designers, company executives, and influencers all listed their names to try to pressure others in the industry to voice public support for the failed presidential candidate. The site has since been deleted.

Like many in leftist entertainment spheres, after the election of Donald Trump, board game designers and influencers blamed Elon Musk for allowing free speech on X, and a large portion of them retrated into the BlueSky echo chamber to avoid having to interact with real people, customers, and gamers.

Eric Lang remained on X as he had a big account and apparently couldn’t survive without the dopamine hits it offered from his following.

Lang has made a career out of being black and crying victim over his race, using an infamous interview with Tom Vasel of the Dice Tower to push heavy extremist politics in 2020 after the Black Lives Matter riots. The Dice Tower has since deleted the interview and purged record of it from the internet out of embarrassment that Lang caused them.

His takes on X have always been pushing controversy to an extreme and using his leftist clout to parlay himself into design jobs within the industry, such as with Mass Effect: The Boad Game: Priority: Hagalaz.

The game became infamous back in October when the game’s creator Eric Lang described players as “f***ing manbabies” and accused them of trying to tank the game’s review score on Board Game Geek “because they can’t handle looking at pronouns on a character sheet.”

Lang’s comments were shared to X by Mark Kern aka Grummz.

As noted by Lang and shared to X by Grummz, the game lists pronouns for the various Mass Effect characters.

While Lang has since deleted post, he did write another one, claiming he stands by his attack on gamers.

He wrote, “Deleted the stupid post because…well, you know. I hate deleting posts that I stand behind, but f**t it. Twitter suck so f***ing much.”

While he deleted the post on X, he did not delete one on Blue Sky expressing the same sentiment. He wrote, “I’m so proud of Mass Effect, and so endlessly tired of the F***ING MANBABIES who try and tank our BGG rating because … we took 10 seconds to add pronouns to the squadmates?”

He also shared the review break down revealing the game only had ten 1-star reviews compared to fourteen 1-star reviews.

Now, more than a month after the embattled creator decided to attack gamers over not wanting pronouns in a board game, stirring up controversy intentionally, he announced he’d be flouncing from X.

He posted, “Repurposing this account now. Turning off replies and only using posting periodic product and game updates for fans. For more robust, interactive posting you can find me on the blue site (address in name) Thanks all!”

It seems Lang couldn’t handle the heat after the Mass Effect: Board Game was exposed as woke propaganda, sinking the game’s ratings as gamers rejected such extreme messaging.

What do you think of Eric Lang flouncing to BlueSky after getting destroyed with Mass Effect: Board Game pronouns? Leave a comment and let us know.

