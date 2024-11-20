Farming Simulator 25 developer GIANTS Software revealed it sold 2 million copies of the game in its first week after its peak player counts embarrassed BioWare and its Dragon Age: The Veilguard release.

GIANTS Software shared on X that Farming Simular 25 was its “most successful launch in the history of Farming Simulator.”

It added that it had “2 million copies sold in a week.” Furthermore, it touted that it had over 125,000 players playing concurrently on its launch day.

On top of sharing its achievements, the developer also noted it was already “working on free content updates, patches, packs and expansion.” It also promised “we will keep adding more machines, features, and fun.”

READ: Retail Pre-Orders For 'Indiana Jones And The Great Circle' Over 86% Worse Than 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard'

As noted by GIANTS Software, the game hit a peak concurrent player count of 126,761 on its launch day and it would hit an all-time peak of 135,970 a few days later on Sunday, November 27th.

As of writing there are more people playing Farming Simulator 25 than Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s all-time peak. There are currently 94,737 concurrent players. Dragon Age: The Veilguard peaked at 89,418 concurrent players.

It’s unclear how many units Dragon Age: The Veilguard has sold as BioWare nor EA have publicly announced any sales data.

However, a rumor from YouTuber Smash JT claims that it has sold at least 1 million units.

READ: 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Peak Concurrent Players Down Over 54% From All-Time Peak

Regardless, the game clearly did not have “breakout potential” as EA CEO Andrew Wilson touted ahead of the game’s release as it was clearly bodied by Farming Simulator 25, which did indeed have breakout potential.

If you recall Wislon said, “I certainly think Veilguard has breakout potential. Again, 10 years ago, Dragon Age: Inquisition won Game of the Year and was a very strong performer for us in the conduct of our business. This is entertainment. And so while much of our business has moved to live service moment-to-moment, deliver innovation and creativity for a deeply engaged community over the course of time, this opportunity to bring in incredibly high quality, creative storytelling set in an amazing world with rich characters living out those stories you’re able to capture that moment in entertainment. Success almost certainly follows.”

He explained, “And we see that in the context of movies, and we’re seeing in the context of TV seasons, and we see in the context of video games. When we think about what we have with Veilguard right now, we have a storied studio in BioWare. We have a storied IP in Dragon Age. We have a team that took extra time to make sure the world was rich and the characters were interesting and the story was compelling. I think we are going into a market that has limited competition for this category of game given some of the moves that have happened across the broader industry.”

“And so while I think it’s too early to predict the outcome, the critical reviews have been incredibly strong. The team feels really energized by what they have delivered. And my sense is that, yes, it has breakout capabilities,” he reiterated.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard hit a 24-hour peak of just 24,539 concurrent player and there are currently only 19,596 players playing the game as of writing.

What do you make of GIANTS Software revealing the game sold 2 million copies in its first week while BioWare and EA have still not shared any sales data for Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: 'Star Wars Outlaws' Barely In Top 250 Of Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games A Day Before Release