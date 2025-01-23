Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Shadows Game Director Charles Benoit recently conducted a live stream for the upcoming game that bugged out after the company admitted to spending at least €20 Million to delay it to February so it they could polish it.

A clip from the stream was shared to X by NikTek where Ubisoft News’ Chris Watters attempts to pet a dog in the game while playin Naoe.

In the clip a dog is climbing a set of stairs and an option to pet the dog is available. When Watters attempt to pet the dog, Naoe just stands there and does not pet the dog. Watters then attempts to get the dog off the stairs by moving Naoe off them, but the dog does not budge.

Game Director Charles Benoit then chimes in saying, “He’s not sure.” Watters then adds, “He’s not sure. We’re not cool like that yet.”

This bug comes after Ubisoft originally delayed the game from November 2024 to February 2025 and shared it would spend an additional €20 million on development.

In the company’s First-Half 2024-25 Earnings Figures Conference Call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked by a BMO investor, “On [Assassin’s Creed] Shadows, you guys said you delayed the game, you keep saying it was feature ready, so I am curious when you went through and looked back at the game were you guys finding bugs? Looking back were you glad you moved it? And I think you talked about an extra €20 million in development costs from doing this, how is that tracking?”

Guillemot responded, “On [Assassin’s Creed] Shadows what we had said was that on the back of what we saw with Outlaws we need to really make sure that we come with an impeccable player experience. Of course, there are always some bugs, but we’ve been focusing and continue focusing on making sure that the day one experience will be well optimized.”

Next, he confirmed, “And, yes, you are right we had mentioned that would translate into about €20 million in the total budget as we’ve kept a strong level of resources on this last phase of development and polishing.”

Ubisoft would delay the game again sharing in a post to X written by Assassin’s Creed Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Cote earlier this month, “The new release date is March 20, 2025. We remain committed to delivering a high-quality, immersive experience-fostered by ongoing dialogue between our players and development teams.”

As for why the game’s release was delayed an additional month, he explained, “Each week has brought valuable feedback from our community. While we’ve already made remarkable strides, we believe a few additional weeks are needed to implement that feedback and ensure an even more ambitious and engaging day-one experience.”

