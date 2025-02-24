Rob Liefeld speaking at the 2022 WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld seemingly called for The Walt Disney Company to axe Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige in the wake of Captain America: Brave New World’s box office disaster.

In a post to X over the weekend, Liefeld wrote, “Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent.”

His comment came after the film saw an 82.4% decline from its first Friday to its second Friday. The film grossed $40.9 million on its first Friday and must $7.2 million on its second.

The box office grosses did not improve throughout the weekend. The film only grossed $28.2 million domestically. Overall, it has only earned $141.2 million domestically and another $148.2 million internationally for a global gross of $289.4 million.

The film has been declared “a failure” by box office analyst OMB Reviews who predicts the film will likely lose Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company at least $200 million and possibly even upwards of $250 million.

It also comes less than a month after Liefeld announced he was no longer going to work with Marvel Comics and specifically pointed to how Kevin Feige treats comic book creators.

He said during an episode of his Robservations podcast that he was seemingly mistreated by Marvel during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, “I got the message. The message was sent: You cannot attend the celebration of this film in New York City. It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat, mostly I think embarrass me. That’s not how it works. That just gives me more fuel. … I most certainly made that decision in that point of time that I can no longer work for Marvel Comics in any capacity. Because at some point, you go, ‘I received the message and the message is clear.’”

Liefeld later stated, “Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience.”

He went on to reiterate points he made throughout the episode specifically that these major Hollywood studios and producers have failed to properly credit the comic book creators and that they take their work for granted.

What do you make of Liefeld’s call to have Feige axed at Marvel Studios after Captain America: Brave New World’s box office disaster?

