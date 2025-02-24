Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Saleeby's avatar
John Saleeby
Feb 25, 2025Edited

Hollywood creeps saying negative things about other Hollywood creeps. I guess that is interesting if you want to be a Hollywood creep when you grow up.

Reply
Share
Tracerbullet23's avatar
Tracerbullet23
Feb 25, 2025

If you haven’t yet, check out the video on Liefeld made by mattt (yes, that is how it spelled) on YouTube. Gave me a new perspective on the guy and a new respect. And given the MCU’s decline since Endgame, I agree that Feige needs to pass the torch.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture