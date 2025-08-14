Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 14

Well, deep down they don't want to get caught either. Will be a circus when you find out what happens behind closed doors in corporations.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 14

KaufMANNNN ... cough.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture