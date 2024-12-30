Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
Dec 30, 2024

Fine, as long as Kickstarter's staff all get their own cards with a high bounty. Extra bonus for collecting their whole group. Your rules, your outcomes.

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
Dec 30, 2024

Absolutely ridiculous. The glorification of violence from people who preach peace and love is so on brand for progressives.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture