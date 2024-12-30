Kickstarter has been shown to have no consistency in the way they apply their terms of service on their platforms. After banning several conservative creators, they are now allowing a card game glorifying killing billionaires after the recent horrific shooting.

On December 4th, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was killed by a gunman who seemed to want to target healthcare executives because of politics. This kind of violence is horrific, and yet many on the left cheered the situation on, showing how vile their evil ideology can be.

Several days after this, Cory Gerad launched a game on Kickstarter called “Billionaire Bounties,” whose entire purpose is to glorify situations like the one that occurred with the recent CEO killing and encourage more of it.”

The campaign is overtly political, with a tagline, “Role Play the Revolution,” and the profile of Gerard says he’s about “empowering others.”

It starts with a description: “Imagine a world where having been brutalized one too many times by a minority of people who hold a majority of the world's power and money, fellow humane people united in communal grief, righteous rage, and, joyful solidarity.”

Imagine that same world, where a group calling itself Humane Hearts, releases this message to social media:”

The image explicitly says, “We are placing bounties on every Billionaire and the politicians they own,” in a clear violation of terms of service encouraging political violence.

And then concludes, “This is the world you and your friends role play when you play the Billionaire Bounties card game.”

This game is clearly political and about glorifying violence and even calling it “humane”, starting a revolution, and encouraging people to murder successful businessmen.

Kickstarter has banned several prominent conservatives in recent years as well, simply for existing. Punisher writer Mike Baron was targeted for his comic Private American, a comic book about a Cuban-American hunting fentanyl dealers on the US Border. While it’s a story and not about roleplaying, Kickstarter seems to think protecting drug dealers and cartels is more in line with their morals than protecting American businessmen who commit no crimes.

Hans Schantz was also banned with his project, “The Wise At Heart,” a novel about a teacher who gets thrown in prison for questioning gender ideology. While the book is a spoof off the film, “Inherit The Wind,” Kickstarter still deemed this something they needed to ban.

Meanwhile, The Billionaire Bounties game includes cards like “Boss Napping,” encouraging the kidnapping of executives.

By allowing this project, Kickstarter is signaling that the company encourages people’s violent rhetoric against American businessmen and condones such

This isn’t the first such game made, with this theme. YouTuber Salty Cracker posted a video about another budding card game called “Most Wanted CEOs” showing an activist who was attempting to make a game out of the tragedy as wel. While this one isn’t on Kickstarter, it appears as if the violent rhetoric of game designers is seeping into the culture at an alarming rate.

Kickstarter has shown its double standards again and that its terms of service are meaningless by allowing games like Billionaire Bounties on its platform.

What do you think of Kickstarter glorifying recent murders and tragic events? Leave a comment and let us know.

