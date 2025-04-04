Aetheon Books Announces Huge New Slate of Aetheon Comics Premiering On Webtoon, Tapas, And VoyceMe
Aethon Books, the publishing house known for their popular LitRPG, Science Fiction and Fantasy books, has announced a slate of forthcoming comics adaptations in partnership with Webtoon and other digital platforms. This expansion represents a significant evolution for the publisher that has already made waves with hit debuts like "He Who Fights With Monsters" and "The Tinderbox" series by actor Lou Diamond Phillips.
Following January's partnership announcement with Webtoon, Aethon has revealed an extensive lineup of popular novels being adapted into webcomic format. The ambitious slate is groundbreaking for Aetheon bringing their most popular stories to new mediums and audiences. "In Ancient Greek, the word Aethon meant 'burning' or 'blazing,' and we hope to blaze a new road for publishing," states the company's about page.
The forthcoming Webtoon adaptations include an impressive array of fan-favorite titles:
Dungeon Crawler Carl, by Matt Dinniman
Defiance of the Fall, by thefirstdefier
My Best Friend is an Eldritch Horror, by Actus
Return of the Runebound Professor, by Actus
Mark of the Fool, by JM Clarke
Super Powereds, by Drew Hayes
Bastion: Immortal Great Souls, by Phil Tucker
Mage Errant, by John Bierce
Oh Great! I was Reincarnated as a Farmer, by Benjamin Kerei
The Path of Ascension, by C. Mantis
All the Skills, by Honour Rae
System Universe, by SunriseCV
The Legend of Randidly Ghosthound, by Noret Flood
Reborn as a Demonic Tree, by Xkarnation
The Laws of Cultivation (Qi=MC^2), by KrazeKode
Rise of the Devourer, by KrazeKode
The Buried Goddess Saga by Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle
Not content to limit their digital comics presence to a single platform, Aethon has also announced partnerships with Tapas and VoyceMe, further expanding their reach across the digital comics landscape.
Coming to Tapas are two highly anticipated adaptations:
Battle Mage Farmer, by Seth Ring
An Outcast in Another World, by KamikazePotato
Meanwhile, VoyceMe will feature three exclusive titles:
Hedge Wizard, by Alex Maher
Apocalypse Tamer, by Maxime J. Durand
Knights Apocalyptica, by Zach Skye
This multi-platform approach demonstrates Aethon's understanding of the fractured digital content system where many readers prefer one platform or another, and don’t often deviate.
Several titles are already up as of late December, including The Primal Hunter, which boasts nearly 10 million views on WebToon.
The move into comics adaptation comes as no surprise to those familiar with Aethon. The publisher has consistently positioned itself as a company "for the readers, because we are readers too," with a passion for genre fiction "in all mediums."
It will be interesting to see how Aetheon’s LitRPG genre translates into comics and if the readership will build from there as well.
What do you think of Aetheon Books becoming Aetheon Comics? Leave a comment and let us know.
Do you love sci-fi and comics? Support an alternative to mainstream publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS and stay up to date on deals and new releases from an author doing the good work.
NEXT: Marvel Comics Reveals Mary Jane Watson As New Venom Host And Comic Expert Says This Is The "Worst Creative Rut In The History Of Marvel Comics"
I wonder if Aetheon will stick only to LitRPG stories for its comics, or will move into other genres as well?