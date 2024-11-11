Alyssa Mercante, a former Senior Editor at Kotaku, claimed she is still pursuing legal action against YouTuber Smash JT.

In a thread on X, Mercante wrote, “Jeff Tarzia called me a baby killer for half an hour on his stream while seemingly wine drunk but what was funnier was him repeatedly needing 30+ seconds to cue up soundboard reactions to his ‘jokes.’”

She then admitted to being a baby killer, “Love that a stranger who has been making videos about me and saving every picture I post for eight months thinks he knows why I chose to have an abortion and that him and another man can and should talk about it for over an hour on a stream. These people are despicable.”

Finally, Mercante shared, “And yes, I have to keep track of what he’s doing because I am still pursuing legal action, it is the most exhausting part of this process. Not discussing this anymore, though, he clearly had a breakdown over this yesterday and the stuff that he said was horrible.”

This is not the first time Mercante has admitted to murdering her children. Back in September 2021, she wrote, “I got pregnant at 25 by my then-husband. I had an abortion. I left that relationship 4 years later because it was toxic and abusive. Imagine if I had kept the kid? Gtfo of here.”

In May 2022, she then admitted she killed a second child. She wrote, “I just had an abortion last month. F**k all of you ancient ass men f**k you straight into the f***ing sea.”

Mercante previously sent a cease and desist letter to Smash JT claiming he was defaming and harassing her.

Smash JT’s lawyer Ron Coleman responded to Mercante’s cease and desist writing, “We will not rebut your assertions point by point. None of the statements you attribute to Mr. Tarzia in Section (I) of your letter is defamatory under New York or California law because they are either true or are protected opinion or polemic. Additionally, your speculation as to what Mr. Tarzia ‘knew’; what motivated any comments he may have made; and the financial operation of Mr. Tarzia’s social media are incorrect and baseless.”

He continued, “For these reasons and many others, your assertion that Ms. Mercante would prevail if ‘this matter were taken to court’ is not only unfounded, but is a transparently empty threat. In fact, as you are doubtless aware, if these claims were litigated in either New York or California they would not only be dismissed, but it is your client who would be exposed to potential liability under the anti-SLAPP laws in both states.”

“The ‘harassment’ claims described in Section (II) of your letter are just as meritless — a daisy chain of fallacious reasoning, both legal and factual, undergirded by yet more speculation about Mr. Tarzia’s mindset and activities and an overblown depiction of the centrality of your client to his work. Mr. Tarzia bears no responsibility, moreover, for any harm your client may have suffered as a result of ‘Kiwi Farms.’ Your client’s ire and her lawyers’ condescending letters should be directed to that entity, not to Mr. Tarzia,” he instructed.

Coleman then declared, “Your demands, in sum, are rejected. There will be no apologies or retractions from Mr. Tarzia to your client.”

“There will also be no further personal, ethical, or career ‘advice’ — much less veiled references to our client’s family, which are not well taken — from your office to Mr. Tarzia. All further correspondence or communications concerning this matter are to be addressed to me,” he concluded.

Mercante responded writing on X, “I was hopeful that Jeff Tarzia would take my letter as an opportunity to be more mature, but in the absence of his good sense I will be pursuing legal remedies and have given my team permission to pursue those.”

In subsequent posts, she added, “Please do not direct anything hateful or harassing towards him and do not reach out to him in any capacity. Let’s let the courts handle this. Thanks for the support all!”

Mercante concluded, “I can’t speak to this any further at the moment!”

Smash JT responded to Mercante’s claims that she was still pursuing legal writing on X, “How’s that lawsuit coming along, Alyssa? Ron Coleman & I are interested to hear more about your constant empty threats.”

He added, “Also, yeah. You ARE a baby killer. A self-admitted one. You most certainly are NOT the victim here. You can stop playing that card. Your 2 unborn kids that ‘you didn’t want to have’ on the other hand… While you try to dish parenting advice yo me? Again, kindly… Go F**K yourself.”

As noted by the Catechism of the Catholic Church, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion either willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish. God, the Lord of life, has entrusted to men the noble mission of safeguarding life, and men must carry it out in a manner worthy of themselves. Life must be protected with the utmost care from the moment of conception: abortion and infanticide are abominable crimes.”

Furthermore, Pope Francis made it even more explicit back in 2021. He stated, “Abortion is murder.. Those who carry out abortions kill.”

Pope Francis. Photo Credit: Palácio do Planalto from Brasilia, Brasil, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

