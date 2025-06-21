Fandom Pulse

sleepdeprived_bear
Jun 21, 2025

If we lived in a perfect world, Adi Shankar would be able to create a story or universe in animation that is untethered and doesn't rely on existing properties. I get a sort of 'whiplash' when I see clips of his Castlevania animation adaptation especially with reference to Juste Belmont as many gamers helped him defeat Dracula in Harmony of Dissonance for the GBA and party of the pack of releases from Konami. Definitely worth checking out the Castlevania Advance Collection. I had a similar experience with the Devil May Cry animation adaptation from Shankar.

One sentiment that has intrigued me is that people that haven't played the Koji Igarashi Castlevania games or the mainline Devil May Cry series of games (what even was DmC?), is that they find the shows entertaining and fun. This speaks to me that Hollywood and the TV industry still practices 'skin suiting' existing properties to tell the stories the writers and directors want to tell rather than fund original projects possibly due to being risk averse or simply wanting to destroy beloved properties.

All in all, whenever I see such stuff going on, it makes me appreciate the source material that much more.

Mr0303
Jun 22, 2025

Oh, no. Poor Duke. He hasn't had a good game since the PS1 days and now he'll get this clown to ruin his legacy.

