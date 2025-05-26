Fandom Pulse

Proto
May 27, 2025

This guy acts like he would have saved DMC with his series. That didn’t even happen with either Blood Dragon or Castlevania. He’s an annoying hipster contrarian and wish he would leave the industry be. I don’t want him anywhere near stuff like God Hand.

Mr0303
May 27, 2025

The title of the article is correct - an accurate analysis of what Shankar's saying. He wanted to hog the spotlight so that his propaganda draws in more fans. What this egomaniac is crying about is getting negative attention - he can't handle that. Remember - he lied about not demonising the US and Christianity in his awful series, while anybody with eyes could tell this was the case.

