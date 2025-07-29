Netflix reported that Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 set the record for the service’s biggest ever opening weekend in the United States.

The streamer reported that the film “amassed 46.7 million views in its first three days” globally and it become “the biggest US opening weekend of all time for a Netflix film.”

Not only did the sequel set the new record for the biggest US opening on Netflix, but the original film hit third on the global charts with 11.4 million views. That is in addition to the previous week where it clocked in at 6th with 4 million views.

The film is clearly off to a huge start, but still has a ways to go to break into Netflix’s Top 10 All Time list. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynold’s Red Notice is currently at the top of the list with 230.9 million views. Others on the list include Carry-On, Don’t Look Up, The Adam Project, Bird Box, Back in Action, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Damsel, and We Can Be Heroes.

However, it’s quite possible it could be on the list within the next six months. The Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx action film Back in Action was released in the middle of January this year to 46.8 million global views. It doubled those numbers in its second week before eventually falling off in its third week to 18.4 million albeit still being the most watched movie on the platform across the globe. It’s currently 6th on the most watched films list with 147.2 million views.

Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz praised the film saying, “This delivered exactly what it should deliver and delivered exactly what you would expect on every single level.”

He also shared, “It was very masculine, very pro-fatherhood, and this is something you don’t see in a lot of movies these days. So I was pretty happy about this.”

