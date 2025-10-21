Fandom Pulse

ShootyBear
Oct 21

Lol I just realized I never watched the last movie! Even though my company gave us free tickets and time off from work. Yes, I would rather work than see that movie! With free popcorn no less! My family knows how much I like popcorn.

Anyway, I didn’t even know Kylo had died in the movie.

Jeffolas
Oct 21

"We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive."

Wow. Between the two of them, they managed to have a not retarded objection to the creative bankruptcy and pig-headedness of KK and Lucas film.

It's like they could sense the fan memes-in-waiting.

"Somehow, Kylo Ren returned."

