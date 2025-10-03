Fandom Pulse

Mort
Oct 5

Oh it is a good news story for a change. Sadly I thought there was going to be some form of modern retelling for a modern audience. I am pleasantly surprised.

Singleshot
Oct 5

Thank you for telling this story. The Air Force Combat Controllers--the red berets--are the elite of the elite. John Chapman personifies their brand.

