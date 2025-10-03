Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway have boarded Ron Howard’s military drama Alone at Dawn.

The film adapts Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz’s Alone at Dawn book, which tells the story of Medal Honor recipient and Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman.

The description of the book states that it is the “true account of John Chapman, Medal of Honor recipient and Special Ops Combat Controller, and his heroic one-man stand during the Afghan War, as he sacrificed his life to save the lives of twenty-three comrades-in-arms.”

It adds, “In the predawn hours of March 4, 2002, just below the 10,469-foot peak of a mountain in eastern Afghanistan, a fierce battle raged. Outnumbered by Al Qaeda fighters, Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and a handful of Navy SEALs struggled to take the summit in a desperate bid to find a lost teammate. Chapman, leading the charge, was gravely wounded in the initial assault. Believing he was dead, his SEAL leader ordered a retreat. Chapman regained consciousness alone, with the enemy closing in on three sides. John Chapman’s subsequent display of incredible valor -- first saving the lives of his SEAL teammates and then, knowing he was mortally wounded, single-handedly engaging two dozen hardened fighters to save the lives of an incoming rescue squad -- posthumously earned him the Medal of Honor. Chapman is the first airman in nearly fifty years to be given the distinction reserved for America’s greatest heroes.”

The film is being produced by Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment, and Thruline Entertainment. Kristy Grisham, William Connor, and Patrick Newall are also producing.



Michael Russell Gunn wrote the script and is an executive producer. Revisions of the script were done by Erin Cressida Wilson and Amy Herzog.

Schilling is a consultant on the film. Lori Chapman Longfritz is the sister of John Chapman.

The film is expected to be released into theaters by Amazon MGM Studios.

