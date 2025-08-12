Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 12

Zero faith in anything she says. As you rightly pointed out, she previously championed the trans movement.

These people claim there is no such "construct" as gender or male/female. They can't define a woman. Who is she to lecture us on how males and females support each other? Get out.

Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 13

If Hollywood is supposed to reflect the composition of America, here are some numbers.

Race:

White alone (any ethnicity): ~61.6%

Non-Hispanic White: ~57.8%

Hispanic or Latino (any race): ~18.7%

Black or African American alone (non-Hispanic): ~12.1%

Asian alone (non-Hispanic): ~6.0%

American Indian / Alaska Native alone: ~1.1%

Native Hawaiian & Other Pacific Islander: ~0.2%

Two or more races: ~10.2%

Marriage/Divorce:

47.1% of U.S. households were headed by married

50% of first marriages in the U.S. ultimately end in divorce

39% of households have children under the age of 18.

Sexual Orientation:

85.7% identify as straight/heterosexual

5.2% identify as bisexual

2.0% identify as gay

1.4% identify as lesbian

1.3% identify as transgender

<1% select another LGBTQ+ identity (e.g., pansexual, queer)

So, by that metric, we should have shows that star a mix of races, with a majority White cast, where the half of the characters are married and have healthy families. 3/4 of the characters should be straight, and the other 1/4 should be LGB, and there should be no trans.

So, why aren't they?

