Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 10, 2025

To bring back a classic - shut up, Richard Gere! Nobody cares what professional liars have to say.

Reply
Share
Clay's avatar
Clay
Feb 10, 2025

Nobody cares, not even the gerbil.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture