Actor Richard Gere, known for films like Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman, and The Jackal, took the opportunity to bash President Donald Trump and his administration while receiving a lifetime achievement in Spain.

During the International Goya Award, Gere stated, “The stories that we tell are not unique and they are not singular. … Millions of stories and none of them is in isolation. They all overlap. They all touch each other. We all touch each other. We are all part of a universe of overlapping pain, and sadness, and joy, and expectations, and dreams, and hopes, and visions.”

Next, he lamented, “And I see this world that we’re in now forgetting that. And this kind of very foolish tribalism is starting to take us over, where we think we are all separate from each other.”

Next, he pointed his comments at President Donald Trump, “And we have, unfortunately, elected officials that don’t inspire us in a way that we want to be inspired. I’m coming from a place, now, that we’re in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully and a thug who is the President of the United States.”

“But it’s not just in the U.S. It’s everywhere. Everywhere,” Gere continued. “I read a really moving letter in The New York Times from a gentleman in Hungary. And he was [like] the slippery slope of how this happens everywhere. Authoritarianism takes us all over.”

“We have to be vigilant. We have to be alert. We have to be energetic. We have to be brave. We have to be courageous. And everyone who is watching this in the Spanish speaking world and elsewhere, we have to be willing to stand up, tell the truth, be honest, and that there’s a place in all of our lives for basic kindness, for basic love and understanding, and an embrace of each other in a very fundamental and real way.”

Gere concluded his speech saying, “It’s what we do as human beings and how we touch other and embrace each other. We listen to each other. If we listen we can feel it. We feel each other.”

“Our prayers are kind of us talking to God, but a meditative listening is listening to God. So maybe we can all do a little more of listening to the universe to tell us the truth and tell us where we can move in our hearts and our minds to really behave like brothers and sisters to everyone on this planet,” he finished.

Ahead of receiving the award and giving his speech he also made remarks during a press conference in Granda. France24.com reports he said, “The fact that these irresponsible and perhaps dangerously corrosive billionaires are running everything in America right now is a danger for everyone on this planet.”

The outlet also claimed he “warned of the ‘dark marriage’ of power and money ‘like we’ve never seen before.’”

Gere is no stranger to bashing President Donald Trump. In an interview with BBC back in 2016, he called Trump’s campaign “disgusting.”

He added, “It’s hard to imagine someone like that could be President of the United States who is totally ill equipped on every level one could think about to be in a position of authority and inspiration for people.”

“It’s kind of like everyone’s nightmare that it might happen,” he added.

It’s galling that Richard Gere would describe President Trump as a bully and a thug when he’s dismantling systemic oppression like federal diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and barring male athletes from competing in female sports, eliminating federal funds to evil causes such as the promotion of the homosexual agenda, human trafficking, and transgenderism, and deporting illegal criminals from the country among other things.

Much of Gere’s comments might sound good on the surface, but given his pointed criticism at President Trump and all of the objective good he’s doing, it appears it comes from a sense of false compassion.

Bishop Fulton Sheen explained this in an episode of his show A Life Is Worth Living. He said, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mug, but to the mugger; not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer.”

He later shared, “There are some judges, some in some of our fine courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion to the mugger, the dope fiend, the throat-slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks, so that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is a false compassion.”

What do you make of Gere’s comments?

