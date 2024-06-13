Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Jun 14, 2024Edited

"Diverse Teams" actually do perform better than homogenous teams, but Activision and their ilk distort what is meant by "diverse".

A team that has diverse backgrounds, such as design, engineering, testing, sales/marketing, user experience, and actual user test & feedback across a project's or product's use case and life cycle will outperform a team made up of only product designers.

Activision only thinks of "diverse" in terms of race, gender, and sexual proclivities. That kind of diversity is nothing of the kind--it's homogenization of fixed mental outlook and blinkered thinking of the most extreme kind. Again, the term is distorted into the opposite of its original meaning and the proper intent.

Very satanic. Don't be satanic, Activision.

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jun 13, 2024

Don’t you love the way they bow down to 3% of the worlds population (1.2% of the US population)? When the rest of us finds it objectionable.

Stop catering to the sexual deviants and stop catering to a micro-minority and just put out enjoyable games. Stop cramming degeneracy into your games.

