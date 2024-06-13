Activision Blizzard had their internal Diversity Equity and Inclusion report leaked to the internet yesterday, revealing exactly how far they're willing to go to torpedo their video game business in the name of their woke religion.

"Everyone is included at Activision," the opening page says while explaining why they're manipulating their company and their player base to mirror demographics they want to see rather than allowing who's there naturally. According to their memo, "diverse teams outperform homogeneous teams, inclusive organizations collaborate better, and investing in equity leads to higher productivity and lower turnover."

They don't explain how they came to that conclusion, as AAA studios who have embraced diversity schemes helmed by consulting firms like Sweet Baby Inc. produce buggy games that don't satisfy anyone, from the gameplay to the character designs. It's resulted in Warner Bros. Gaming taking over a $200 million loss this year because of their DEI-inspired games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

Activision, who has been pushing the diversity agenda for a long time, has not been immune to this either. Microsoft announced Activision Blizzard and X-Box would be laying off 1,900 employees at the beginning of this year. Despite their claims, the empirical data leads to "get woke, go broke" as these companies lose the core focus of what they're trying to achieve, spending time on diversity struggle sessions rather than actual productivity.

Despite evidence that wokeism is killing their business, the e-pamphlet then lays out their "Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DE&I) Business Integration 3-Year Roadmap for 2024-2026" to further push the political agenda on their employees and customers.

The roadmap is divided into three sections: people, games, and reach. The people section is headlined by a cringy picture of fake happy employees of which not one white male is spotted—showing that the diversity agenda is not all-inclusive and that it's a lie to remove white males from society much like the rest of corporate entertainment does.

Activision then mentions they're spying on their employees and measuring them based on their skin colors and sexualities, a major invasion of privacy that has to be unsettling for most of their labor force. "We started measuring every employee's sense of belonging through an Inclusion Score, a quantitative measure of the extent to which employees feel welcomed, valued, and included within the organization."

This creepy diversity score looks like something right out of Orson Wells's 1984. Employees aren't measured based on success at their jobs, contributions to great games, or their profitability for the company, but based on their gender, race, and sexuality. Seeing this kind of scoring applied in a company is more than troubling.

The pamphlet goes on to explain that they aim to "attract more diverse talent," which means that their future job postings are going to aim to get non-white male workers into the company. It sounds much more like exclusivity and lack of diversity rather than hiring based on merit.

Moreover, Activision then sums up their diversity push by mentioning they're going to do roadshows that propagandize based on this woke religion. Additionally, Activision is going to be "creating safe spaces to build community as well as support for Heritage months, marketing initiatives, and more."

It would be interesting to see what happens to an employee if they asked for a White Heritage Month within the company as the fourth step of their plan makes it clear that white men need not apply to leadership positions as they're going to be promoting based on gender, race, and sexuality in the future.

As usual, diversity and inclusivity are code for being anti-white and anti-male. Activision Blizzard is dead set on sinking their company in the name of pushing segregation and racism at a core level, focusing on this even more than producing games.