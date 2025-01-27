Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Jan 27, 2025Edited

No wonder Overwatch is a dead Game, and Blizzard hasn't made a GOOD Game in over 10 years.

COD is dead as well, and other then those two Games, there is nothing Activision/Blizzard has to offer. Diablo 4 is a failure, and I bet Diablo 5 comes out maybe 5 years after D4 released as an attempt to save the IP.

Get Woke, Go Broke...........

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nunya Business's avatar
Nunya Business
Jan 29, 2025

Let the company rot.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture