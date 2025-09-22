Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 22

"ACLU" what a joke.

They only defend "liberties" when it aligns with their communist viewpoint or has no impact on real liberty.

Notice how oddly absent they were during all the censorship from Facebook and Twitter at the behest of Biden and cronies...

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 22

ACLU needs to be investigated for corruption. Because this screams corruption, as well as hypocrisy. They stayed silent, when Charlie Kirk was murdered by a radical leftist.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture