Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 11

Well, the death of another game. Apologies don't work.

With the communist left, you cannot portray history in any fashion in gaming. Period. No discussion: it is racist.

The only way blacks can be portrayed in "historical" slavery in any way that is considered good is if they are the slavers and whipping white people. No mention of the people that ran the shipping companies that bought and brought these slaves to the Americas. No mention of the primary buyers of slaves in the South (they weren't white Europeans). No mention of the Northern "people" that continued shipping African slaves down to South America after the Civil War ended.

Big money there.

Hint: force it on us, mock us for using it, then blame us for using it forever to subjugate the people.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 11

Games companies need to ignore the communists on blue sky and X. Theses people never have fun, don't go to movies, won't buy products, and live only to make everyone as miserable as they are.

If companies keep caving, the games industry will die. Here's the thing, now that they've caved to the commies, I wouldn't buy a game from them. So they've traded virtue signalling for actual loss of money.

My advice is to stop caving to the trolls on blue sky and X. Ignore them.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture