Renowned comic book artist Andrew Robinson, known for his work on titles on DC Comics books such as Batman, Detective Comics, as well as The Fifth Beatle, has lost his home and studio in the devastating Eaton Canyon fire that continues to rage through Altadena, California.

The fire, which has claimed at least 10 lives and destroyed thousands of structures, has left many residents, including Robinson and his family, displaced and facing overwhelming losses. Robinson, whose distinctive artwork has graced the covers of major titles including Black Panther, Iron Man, and Star Wars, evacuated with his family expecting to return in a few days.

Instead, they lost everything - including original artwork, supplies, and personal belongings - as the fire, driven by fierce Santa Ana winds reaching up to 80 mph, tore through their neighborhood. "Sometimes life comes fast and cruel," Robinson shared in a recent statement. "Like so many others I lost almost all of my possessions in the Eaton Canyon fire here in Altadena."

Despite the devastating loss, Robinson has maintained his focus on moving forward, encouraging supporters to purchase his art through Sequence Art (@sequenceart) and support his current Image Comics series, Standstill. The artist's sister, Jessica Robinson, has established a GoFundMe campaign to help her brother and his family recover from this catastrophic loss. The fundraiser aims to provide immediate assistance for essential needs, including art supplies to help Robinson continue his work, as well as clothing, food, and temporary housing.

"When they evacuated, they left with very little, assuming they would be back in a couple of days," Jessica Robinson wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Little did he or anyone else know, everything he owns, all personal belongings, art supplies, and original artworks were destroyed."

The loss of Robinson's original artwork represents not only a personal tragedy but also the loss of significant pieces of comic book history. Throughout his career, Robinson has contributed to numerous iconic series, including Hawkman, Spider-Gwen, Conan, and JSA, among others. His work on The Fifth Beatle, a graphic novel about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, showcased his versatility as an artist and earned critical acclaim.

Latest on the Eaton Canyon Fire The situation in Los Angeles County continues to worsen as the Eaton Canyon fire, along with the Palisades fire, has created devastation that officials are comparing to "war zones." A state of emergency remains in effect for Los Angeles city and county as the destructive fires continue to burn through the area. The red flag warning has been extended through Friday as Santa Ana winds continue to fan the flames, though firefighters may get a brief reprieve as winds are expected to calm Friday afternoon before returning over the weekend.

The severity of the situation has led to the closure of all LAUSD schools on Friday due to unhealthy air quality, affecting areas even beyond the direct fire zones. Firefighting efforts faced an additional setback when a Canadian Super Scooper plane was grounded for repairs after being hit by a drone in the Palisades Fire zone. The death toll, currently at 10, is expected to rise as investigators gain access to devastated neighborhoods. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect across several communities, including Altadena, Pasadena, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, and La Cañada Flintridge. The blaze has now consumed over 10,600 acres, with zero containment reported as emergency services battle challenging conditions.

Those wishing to support Robinson and his family during this difficult time can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign at Support Andrew Robinson's Art and Recovery.

Additionally, fans can purchase Robinson's artwork through Sequence Art (@sequenceart) and support his ongoing Image Comics series, Standstill. For those interested in supporting Robinson's recovery or following updates on his situation, follow the hashtags #altadenacalifornia and #eatoncanyon on social media platforms.

By Mike Wheeler

