niggapls
Jan 4, 2025

It's Microsoft's fault, the game works fine on Win10 and Linux.

Microsoft just updated Win11 to include Recall, an AI taking screeshots of EVERYTHING you do, changing essential components of their system, and somehow you don't talk about that and how is an attack on our privacy and liberty, the problem is Ubisoft and how they aren't ""fixing"" their game that has been working fine for more than 7 years.

V900
Jan 3, 2025

Why would anyone play a Ubisoft game in 2025, lol!

The last time Assassins Creed was good was in the previous decade. It’s been nothing but DEI slop for years.

