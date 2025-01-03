Numerous access media outlets accused gamers of review bombing Assassin’s Creed Origins after the latest Windows update broke the game.

Dexerto, Push Square, Game Rant, IGN, and The Gamer all accused gamers of review bombing Assassin’s Creed Origins on Steam after a new Windows update broke the game.

In November, Microsoft revealed that its Windows 11, version 24H2 affected a number of Ubisoft games and made them “unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen.”

It made clear that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were all affected.

Furthermore, Microsoft noted that Star Wars Outlaws as well as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora were also affected, but the issue was resolved after Ubisoft deployed a hotfix to solve it. Nevertheless, Microsoft advised, “While these fixes mitigate the crashes, players might still experience some performance issues.”

Finally, Microsoft advised gamers to not “attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until this issue has been resolved.”

No such hotfix has been deployed for the Assassin’s Creed games, yet Ubisoft recently put the game on sale on December 12th for $5.99.

Given the game was recently on sale, a number of players decided to purchase it and then attempt to play it only to find out that they can’t because of the issue. Thus they have been leaving negative reviews on the game as they should.

This is easily discovered when you look at the dates for when a number of negative reviews for the game began surfacing. Unsurprisingly, it begins on December 13th, the day after the game went on sale.

As you can see in the chart above, there were not that many negative reviews compared to positive reviews until the game went on sale. Since then, the game hit a peak number of negative reviews of 62 on December 31st. There have been around 1000 negative reviews since the game went on sale.

And a number of players are making it clear why they are giving negative reviews. SmiteySmite wrote, “IF you play this game on windows 11 and you updated the OS to the 24H2 or newer, this game is UNPLAYABLE. Ive been looking for any tricks or solutions online and haven't found one.”

Zackrover1001 wrote, “Not even start first mission, i am trying to restart game but always freeze after load in 2 or 3 minute. I see a lot people are having same issue. Hopefully in the future it can be fixed.”

Satpathysameer1 also wrote, “its not working in windows 11 24h2 on nvdia gtx 1650 amd ryzen 5 4600h.please fix the issue. it crashes multiple times. its a recent issue either ubisoft or windows.i will not recommend this game untill the crash issue is fixed. they have already given 90 percent discount.”

This is obviously not a “review bomb” but legitimate customers upset that the game they purchased is unplayable because Ubisoft has not deployed a hotfix to correct an issue that has been known since November.

What do you make of access media accusing gamers of review bombing Assassin’s Creed Origins?

